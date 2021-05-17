Want to end my career in England and Manchester City, proclaims Riyad Mahrez

In light of rumours about his future, Riyad Mahrez has revealed that he wants to end his career at Manchester City and in England with there no desire to look elsewhere. The Algerian made the move to the Etihad Stadium in 2018 and has since made well over 100 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side.

While he has struggled to consistently play for Manchester City, few can deny the impact that Riyad Mahrez has made in the three years since he signed for the club. The Algerian has gone on to make well over 130 appearances for the Manchester side which includes consistently hitting double figures of goals and assists during that period. However, reports have indicated that the 30-year-old is unhappy with his playing time and could potentially consider a move away.

That is amidst links with a move back to France, a potential move to Spain or Italy especially with Manchester City looking to refresh their squad. But in light of the rumours, Mahrez has admitted that he feels good in Manchester and has no desire to leave the club. He further added that he wants to end his career at the Etihad and in England despite rumours of a move to France.

“My future? I feel very good at Man City. There is no desire to look elsewhere. I don't know yet what my situation will be. But I'm happy in city and that's where I want to be,” Mahrez said, reported Goal.

“No, that’s not something I tell myself (ending his career at Marseille). I want to end my career in England and Manchester City. So that’s not something that I am considering.”

The forward is considered to be one of the better players in England and the Premier League with him thriving over the years and Mahrez has been in contention for the Ballon d’Or. But while he has never gotten close to winning one, the Algerian admitted that he is not at City to be a Ballon d’Or winner but there to help them win trophies.

“No, I wouldn't go so far as to say that. I will stay focused on this Champions League final. I am not here to believe myself to be a future Ballon d'Or. We will play the matches, try to make a difference with the team and then we will see.”