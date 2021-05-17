No big secret that Real Madrid used to be Robert Lewandowski’s big dream, proclaims Cezary Kucharski

Robert Lewandowski’s former agent Cezary Kucharski has confessed that the Polish striker’s team was always to sign for Real Madrid but things have changed now. The 32-year-old is considered to be one the best in the world and has proved that this term with 47 goals across all competitions.

Despite missing five league games, Robert Lewandowski still became the first player to net 40 league goals in the Bundesliga since Gerd Muller did it in 1978/79 and the Pole could break the record. He managed to tie Muller’s record on the penultimate day of the German top tier season and could break the Bayern Munich legend’s record on the final day. But this hasn’t been a one off season for Lewandowski with him enjoying an illustrious career in Germany that has spanned 11 years.

Yet if reports are to be believed, then Robert Lewandowski could be leaving Bayern Munich this summer amidst potential links to Real Madrid and PSG. But while the forward has made no decision about his future, Cezary Kucharski has revealed that Lewandowski’s plan was always “Dortmund, Bayern, Spain and then USA” with Real Madrid a goal for the striker. But the forward’s former agent also added that the Pole’s dreams have now changed with Bayern the ideal side.

"When we brought Robert to Germany, the plan was actually: Dortmund, Bayern, Spain, USA. And it's no secret that Real Madrid used to be his big dream,” Kucharski told Goal.

"But Spanish clubs are currently not financially strong enough to afford him and he has certainly realised in recent years that Bayern is the ideal club for him."

With Lewandowski’s current deal set to expire in 2023, the rumours about a potential move away are concerning for Bayern Munich even despite the fact that the forward hasn’t said a word. But Kucharski admitted that this is the perfect chance for Lewandowski because he can take advantage of the rumours and his form to sign a lucrative extension. He also believes that there is no reason for the former Borussia Dortmund striker to leave because of what Bayern provides him with.

"Whatever decision Robert will make, it will be a good one. But I know how this business works and I can imagine that these rumours are deliberately spread with a view to the contract negotiations. That is a common strategy.

"Why should Lewandowski go somewhere else? He knows what he gets from FC Bayern. This club is always one of the main favourites for the Champions League title. And, knowing him, he is still hungry for success and wants to attack again, next season, with the team and the new coach,” he added.