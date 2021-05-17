ISL's impact on Indian football is tremendous, admits Nikhil Poojary

Today at 2:10 PM
Nikhil Poojary’s senior career with SC East Bengal did not take off, with him earning just 14 caps across a three-year period. Taking the normal route, the Indian flocked to the Indian Super League by bagging a contract with erstwhile franchise FC Pune City during the 2018-19 season.
He was inducted into the newly formed Hyderabad FC and, since then, has been a mainstay for the ‘Nizams’. Having also made his international debut for India back in India, the 25-year old feels that the ISL has had a tremendous impact on Indian football, with him also going on to say that the cash-rich league has given a structure to the sport in the country.
"The Hero ISL has had a tremendous impact on Indian football. The reason I say that is now we have top grounds, facilities and great coaches. It has brought with it a structure to Indian football that is sustainable and will have a positive impact on the long-term future of the sport in the country," said Nikhil Poojary, during an interview with ISL website.
The Indian featured in 10 matches for the ISL side last season and was instrumental in their late resurgence that nearly propelled them to the playoffs.
