Eden Hazard joins Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne in Belgium’s Euro 2020 squad
Today at 5:44 PM
Roberto Martinez has named Belgium’s final shortlisted squad for the postponed Euro 2020 that will kick off from June 11th with Eden Hazard joining Romelu Lukaku and co in the 26 man squad. The Belgium Red Devils have been placed in Group B for the tournament alongside Russia, Denmark and Finland.
With the postponed Euro 2020 approaching fast around the corner, it has seen many international coaches fly around the world in an attempt to get their squads named before the deadline. The tournament kicks off from June 11th which has seen UEFA hand the coaches a deadline of May 25th to name their final squads with the number increased from 23 to 26. That is in order to accommodate what has been a tough and tiring season for many players across Europe
However, while the Netherlands have named their provisional squad, Belgium and Roberto Martinez have confirmed their 26 man team alongside a few players on standby. But the Red Devils’ squad sees nine Premier League players make the cut with Youri Tielemans, Timothy Castagne, Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke and a few others on the list. Not only that, both Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard have been named alongside Jeremy Doku, Hans Vanaken and Nacer Chadli.
The full squad:
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Matz Sels (Strasbourg)
Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin), Jason Denayer (Lyon), Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica)
Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Timothy Castagne (Leicester), Nacer Chadli (Istanbul Basaksehir), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker (Wolves), Dennis Praet (Leicester), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)
Attackers/Forwards: Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)
Standby list:
Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Anderlecht), Bryan Heynen (Genk), Thomas Foket (Reims), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Brandon Mechele (Brugge), Jordan Lukaku (Antwerp), Zino Vanheusden (Standard Liege), Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht) and Charles De Ketelaere (Brugge)
