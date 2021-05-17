Don’t know about Diogo Jota but Portugal will have to wait and see, admits Jurgen Klopp

With Liverpool chasing after another forward and Timo Werner proving to be far too expensive for the club, they opted for the bargain move in the form of Diogo Jota. The 24-year-old has had a very productive campaign for the Anfield side but it has been marred with more than his fair share of injuries. That includes a missed spell between mid-December till the end of February but that hasn’t stopped him from scoring with 13 goals in 29 appearances.

However, the forward’s injury has ruled him out for the remainder of the season but the bigger concern is whether he’ll be able to play for Portugal at the postponed Euros. That is something Jurgen Klopp is unsure of and the Liverpool boss admitted as much in an interview. He also added that Euro 2016 winners will have to wait and see with Jota set to be in a boot for two weeks.

"Diogo, I don’t know actually. As I said, it is not too serious but as always, you have to wait [to see] how it develops, how it heals,” Klopp said, reported Goal.

"It is a little bone in the foot and we have to see. I think he will now be in a boot for two weeks or so and when he gets out of the boot then the doctors will check how it developed, how far the progress is, so I don’t know that but of course, it is not a top moment."