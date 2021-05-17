Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen confirms he will miss Euro 2020 after knee surgery

That number won’t change at the postponed Euro 2020 as Marc-Andre ter Stegen has confirmed that he won’t be a part of the Die Mannschaft's squad at the tournament. This is because of the fact that the German keeper will have surgery on his knee during the off-season and it will see him miss the Euros. The 29-year-old confirmed the news and revealed that for the first time, he will be a fan cheering his side on from home.