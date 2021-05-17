Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen confirms he will miss Euro 2020 after knee surgery
Today at 5:56 PM
In a statement released on his social media accounts, Marc-Andre ter Stegen has confirmed that he won’t be a part of Germany’s squad for the Euro 2020 because of knee surgery. The goalkeeper is considered to be one of the best in the world but has endured a tough season with Barcelona.
While Germany does have Manuel Neuer as their number one goalkeeper for international competitions, Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s performances have made him a choice. The 29-year-old has been arguably one of Barcelona’s best players since he signed for the club and has slowly but steadily transformed himself into one of the best keepers on the planet. But the unfortunate fact that Neuer has thrived well into his mid-thirties has seen Ter-Stegen struggle to play regularly for Germany with just 24 caps.
That number won’t change at the postponed Euro 2020 as Marc-Andre ter Stegen has confirmed that he won’t be a part of the Die Mannschaft's squad at the tournament. This is because of the fact that the German keeper will have surgery on his knee during the off-season and it will see him miss the Euros. The 29-year-old confirmed the news and revealed that for the first time, he will be a fan cheering his side on from home.
“I’m disappointed about yesterday’s defeat and that now we can no longer win La Liga. After a complicated start to the season, we showed good character going 19 matches unbeaten - but we weren’t able to keep this form," Ter-Stegen's statement read on Instagram.
“I have decided together with the medical team of the club that I will do a complementary intervention on my knee. I’m sad that I will miss the EURO 2020 this summer with Germany. For the first time in many years I will be a fan at home supporting my country, I hope we win it!
“After the summer break, when we are back on the pitch I hope to be able to play with fans once again, I miss it! Thank you for your support throughout a difficult season and stay healthy!”
