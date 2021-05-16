Would like to have experience of being able to play in MLS, proclaims Luis Suarez

But at 34 years old, Suarez has been able to continue his fine form at Wanda Metropolitano and he could now continue for some years before he eventually decides to hangs up his boots although nobody knows where that will happen. The forward has admitted, in the past, that he would like to play in the MLS and admitted that same again with a spell in the MLS appealing to him although Suarez added that he is happy where he is right now.