Would like to have experience of being able to play in MLS, proclaims Luis Suarez
Today at 9:29 PM
Luis Suarez has revealed that he feels fit enough to continue playing in Spain for a few more years but did admit that he would love to play in the MLS before he retires. The forward has had an electric season for himself netting 19 goals and three assists across all competition for Atletico Madrid.
Since making the shift from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid, Luis Suarez has been arguably one of the better strikers in the world with the move to Madrid working wonders for the forward. He's managed to net 19 goals across all competitions, and has played a key role for Atletico Madrid as they battle it out to lift their first title since 17th May 2014. The Uruguayan was expecting to see out his playing days at Barcelona before a shock decision was taken and it forced him out of the Camp Nou.
But at 34 years old, Suarez has been able to continue his fine form at Wanda Metropolitano and he could now continue for some years before he eventually decides to hangs up his boots although nobody knows where that will happen. The forward has admitted, in the past, that he would like to play in the MLS and admitted that same again with a spell in the MLS appealing to him although Suarez added that he is happy where he is right now.
"Two years ago, when I played for Barcelona, I would have said I'd like to finish there, but then circumstances arise. Now that I am here and I am happy, you consider playing for a couple more years, continuing to compete and then, when the time comes, you have another option and you have to make decisions. Actually, it is difficult. I would like to have the experience of being able to play in the United States, but you never know, Suarez said, reported Goal.
