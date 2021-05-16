Sweden confirm that Zlatan Ibrahimovic won’t play at postponed Euro 2020
Today at 8:48 PM
In a statement released, the Swedish national team have confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic won't be able to represent them at the postponed Euro 2020 following an injury. The forward has an impressive time this season with 17 goals and three assists across all competitions for AC Milan so far.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic represents a breed of throwback strikers that has defined football over the bygone years. Leading by courage and example, the 39-year-old striker has made quite a name for himself wherever he has played but despite his age, the forward has thrived for AC Milan on his return to the club and to European football. A return to international football had been much anticipated by the fans after he called it quits in Euro 2016 when Sweden was knocked out by Belgium.
But that seems has been put standby for the time after Ibrahimovic pulled up with a knee injury in the second half of the Rossoneri's recent 3-0 win over Juventus. The veteran forward was competing for a ball when he went down with what appeared to be a non-contact injury and had to be ultimately needed to be replaced. However, the injury was far worse than anyone anticipated with the striker ruled out for the rest of the season.
Not only that, it has seen Sweden confirm that the 39-year-old won't be available for the postponed Euro 2020 with them now set to rely on the likes of Marcus Berg, Alexander Isak, Robin Quaison and Dejan Kulusevski to step up at the tournament. Sweden will face Poland, Slovakia and Spain in Group E of the European Championship.
“Today, Zlatan has informed head coach Janne Andersson that his injury will stop him from participating in the European Championships this summer.Get well, Zlatan, we hope to see you on the football field again soon!" reads the statement.
Idag har Zlatan meddelat Janne Andersson att hans skada stoppar honom från att medverka i EM i sommar.— Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) May 15, 2021
Krya på dig Zlatan, vi hoppas att få se dig på fotbollsplanen snart igen! 🇸🇪🦁
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.