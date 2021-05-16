Sweden confirm that Zlatan Ibrahimovic won’t play at postponed Euro 2020

But that seems has been put standby for the time after Ibrahimovic pulled up with a knee injury in the second half of the Rossoneri's recent 3-0 win over Juventus. The veteran forward was competing for a ball when he went down with what appeared to be a non-contact injury and had to be ultimately needed to be replaced. However, the injury was far worse than anyone anticipated with the striker ruled out for the rest of the season.