Reports | Zinedine Zidane to leave Real Madrid at the end of 2020/21 season
Today at 8:39 PM
According to Goal, Zinedine Zidane has reportedly informed the Real Madrid players that he won't be staying at the club beyond the current season. This is the Frenchman's second spell at the club after he resigned from the post following Real Madrid's Champions League triumph in 2018.
Zinedine Zidane has established himself as a cult hero at Real Madrid as both a player and a manager with the Frenchman thriving at the Santiago Bernabeu during his time there. While he stunned the world as a player, as a manager, Zidane has taken Real Madrid to greater heights with him the mastermind behind three consecutive Champions League triumphs for the club while winning two league titles along the way.
However, that is over two spells and his second one might be coming to an end as Goal have reported that Zidane has reportedly told the squad that he will be leaving at the end of the 2020-21 season. This decision was taken in the dressing room prior to last Sunday's 2-2 draw away to Sevilla in La Liga with the Frenchman reportedly citing a physical and mental toll as the main reasons for him stepping down this time.
However, nothing has been confirmed by the club officially although transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Raul is the top candidate to replace Zidane with Massimilano Allgeri a close second following a meeting between the Italian and the club recently. But before that, Zidane and Real Madrid have two league games left with them looking to lift the La Liga title again and currently sit in second place on the table, two points behind Atletico Madrid.
There’s still nothing agreed or signed for Real Madrid next manager. Max Allegri is a ‘serious option’, Raúl in the shortlist too in case Zidane will confirm he’s leaving. Florentino will decide soon. ⚪️ #Real— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2021
Real Madrid will also consider some ‘new entry’ in the board. 🚨
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.