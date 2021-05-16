Kroenke Sports and Entertainment has rejected my offer, reveals Daniel Ek

A formal offer had been prepared by Daniel Ek with the Spotify owner leading a group to take over the club in wake of the Super League debacle with many fans unhappy under the current ownership. While reports have indicated that the club has a £2 billion valuation, the exact amount offered is unclear at the moment but it’s a move that will test the determination of the KSE. This comes despite the Kroenkes are adamant that they will not sell up, with them even releasing a statement to that end at the end of April.