Kroenke Sports and Entertainment has rejected my offer, reveals Daniel Ek
Today at 8:57 PM
Daniel Ek has revealed that Arsenal club director Josh Kroenke has rejected his offer for a potential takeover bid from their current owners Stan Kroenke. Ek, the owner of Spotify, has created a consortium to launch a formal bid to buy Arsenal from its owners Kroenke Sports Enterprises (KSE).
A formal offer had been prepared by Daniel Ek with the Spotify owner leading a group to take over the club in wake of the Super League debacle with many fans unhappy under the current ownership. While reports have indicated that the club has a £2 billion valuation, the exact amount offered is unclear at the moment but it’s a move that will test the determination of the KSE. This comes despite the Kroenkes are adamant that they will not sell up, with them even releasing a statement to that end at the end of April.
This seems to stand true as reports emerged of a potential bid being actually rejected by Kroenke Sports and Entertainment. It appears that the family is determined to retain control of the Gunners despite fan opposition to their continued presence at the Emirates Stadium. But in light of conflicting reports, Ek confirmed that he did make the offer and it was rejected by Arsenal's current owners and he is set to respect their wishes but remains keen on buying the club.
"Inaccurate reports emerged today saying I have not made a bid for Arsenal Football Club.I think it's important to correct the record - this week an offer was made to both Josh Kroenke and their bankers that included fan ownership, representation at the board and a golden share for the supporter. They replied that they don’t need the money. I respect their decision but remain interested and available should that situation ever change," reads the statement on Twitter.
Following reports today I want to correct the record with attached statement pic.twitter.com/CzfF0Y76K4— Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) May 15, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.