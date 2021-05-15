We want to win trophies and follow in footsteps of Chelsea legends, proclaims Mason Mount

Mason Mount has confessed that Chelsea wants to win trophies and he personally wants to follow in the footsteps of Blues legends who established themselves as some of the best in the world. The Stamford Bridge side face Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Despite the talent he possessed, few expected Mason Mount to thrive at Chelsea but that’s exactly what the midfielder has done with him becoming a key part of Thomas Tuchel’s squad. The 22-year-old has thrived for the club ever since former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard brought him into the fray with Mount making 103 appearances since that. Not only that, the midfielder has netted 17 goals in the process with him now being a key cog for Tuchel.

However, despite that Mount hasn’t won anything with the Blues so far but could change that on Saturday when Chelsea face Leicester City in the FA Cup. It saw the midfielder admit that while the club wants to win trophies and keep doing well, his goal is to become like the Blues’ legends of yesteryear and follow in their footsteps. He also added that he has a lot of dreams and the chance to win a trophy with Chelsea is a key part of that.

"I want to fulfil my dreams and the dreams of the others players coming through with me. We want to win trophies. I looked at a lot of players - the legends from Chelsea - when I was at the academy and witnessed the first team winning trophies and major trophies," Mount told BBC.

"I wanted to take things from every part of their game. I wanted to follow in their footsteps. Players like Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba, Ashley Cole, Petr Cech... All of them really. They have won major trophies and played so many times for the club."

The 22-year-old became Chelsea’s youngster goal-scorer in the Champions League after his goal against Porto in the quarter-finals but that wasn’t enough. He also scored against Real Madrid and captained the Blues in two FA Cup games this season although Mount admitted that his mentality and focus has been key to his success. He further added that he tries to lead the team despite being young and wants to influence games for the Blues.

"I try to lead and be a big player. Even though I'm young, I want to influence, win games and win trophies. From very young, I set the goal I wanted to make the first team and I didn't let anything affect me. I was so driven. I didn't let anyone tell me it wasn't going to happen. Because I was so mentally strong, I was always telling myself I was going to do it. That has always been my focus and mentality,” he added.