Staging El Clasico in United States would be complicated, admits Javier Tebas

It has seen many fans and clubs upset at the notion of playing outside Spain with the same said for the Barcelona and Real Madrid fans. However, in light of the backlash, no league game has ever taken place outside Spain as of yet and it saw Javier Tebas admit that holding an El Clasico in the United States would be a complex and complicated move. But the La Liga president did admit that there will be a game held in the States with one club doing it each season going forward.