Staging El Clasico in United States would be complicated, admits Javier Tebas
Today at 6:51 PM
La Liga president Javier Tebas revealed that the possibility of playing an El Clasico in the United States would be complex but it the La Liga could potentially stage other official games there. The idea has been mooted for a long time with the Spanish top tier looking to expand their reach.
Ever since La Liga signed a 15-year agreement with Relevant Sports in 2018 to help promote football and the Spanish league in North America, the league has tried to play one league game there. But their attempts to do so have been unsuccessful so far although reports have indicated that an El Clasico could potentially be played in the United States.
It has seen many fans and clubs upset at the notion of playing outside Spain with the same said for the Barcelona and Real Madrid fans. However, in light of the backlash, no league game has ever taken place outside Spain as of yet and it saw Javier Tebas admit that holding an El Clasico in the United States would be a complex and complicated move. But the La Liga president did admit that there will be a game held in the States with one club doing it each season going forward.
"To stage the Clasico in the United States would be more complicated. It's the game between the most important clubs in the world. I have to be honest, it's complex. But it does increase the opportunity to stage other official games there," Tebas said, reported ESPN.
“We have tried and we will continue to do so. We hope that in the not-too-distant future, we could see Barcelona play one game there one season, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid or other clubs another season."
