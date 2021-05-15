Mohamed Salah is sometimes under-appreciated by media, claims Jurgen Klopp

His tally hits 30 goals across all competitions and with the Egyptian making his 200th appearance against Manchester United, it also saw him take his tally to 124 goals for Liverpool. But despite that, with many teams of the season being created, Salah has been one of the many names left out. It has seen Jurgen Klopp, when asked whether the media don’t rate Salah as high, admit that the forward is sometimes under-appreciated by everyone. The Liverpool boss further added that his consistency and ability is incredible with him doing more than his fair share for the club.