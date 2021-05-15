Mohamed Salah is sometimes under-appreciated by media, claims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 4:15 PM
In light of Mohamed Salah’s omission from many teams of the seasons, Jurgen Klopp believes that the Egyptian forward is sometimes under-appreciated by the media. The 28-year-old has thrived for Liverpool since he signed for them from AS Roma with 200 appearances for the Anfield-based side since.
Not a lot was expected from Mohamed Salah when the Egyptian signed for Liverpool but that changed after the forward’s 32 goal league season for the Reds. However, things haven’t changed since then with Salah’s consistency pushing Liverpool forward including last season when the club lifted their first Premier League title. However, despite the Reds struggling this season, Salah has continued his form with 21 goals in 34 league games.
His tally hits 30 goals across all competitions and with the Egyptian making his 200th appearance against Manchester United, it also saw him take his tally to 124 goals for Liverpool. But despite that, with many teams of the season being created, Salah has been one of the many names left out. It has seen Jurgen Klopp, when asked whether the media don’t rate Salah as high, admit that the forward is sometimes under-appreciated by everyone. The Liverpool boss further added that his consistency and ability is incredible with him doing more than his fair share for the club.
“Yes, of course. But a team has 11 players. I don’t know what they did or who did it, but they have to pick a team and it’s a strong league. Mo again played an exceptional season, and if we would have played on a more consistent level then his numbers would have been different, and even better!” Klopp said, reported Goal
“Is he sometimes under-appreciated? Probably yes, but that’s not for me to change. Other people make decisions about that. I have no influence. I’m not sure if it’s the most important thing. Would he deserve it? Yes, but I have no idea who is in that team so I can’t really say much about that.”
