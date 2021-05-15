2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Indian squad excused from mandatory quarantine period by Qatar government

Today at 3:32 PM
The Qatar government has decided to excuse the mandatory quarantine period for the Indian footballers, which gives them approximately two weeks preparation time ahead of the first match against the hosts. The Blue Tigers will play of their remaining 2022 World Cup Qualifiers next month, in Qatar.
The Indian team is supposed to play three of their remaining matches in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in June, against Qatar (June 3), Afghanistan (June 8) and Bangladesh (June 11). However, with the quarantine rules applicable in the current scenario, the team have to overcome a few hurdles before getting into the act, in Qatar.
It has already been reported that the entire squad is likely to leave soon, following which they were supposed to serve a week-long quarantine period in the gulf nation. But, as per the latest developments, the Qatar government has decided to excuse the mandatory quarantine period for the Indian footballers, which gives them approximately two weeks of preparation time ahead of the first match against the hosts.
However, the players and staff have to clear the Covid-19 screening before setting foot in Qatar. Foremost, each of them needs to produce a negative Covid-19 report before assembling in Delhi, while the second round of test will be done in the capital, before taking a special flight arranged for team to reach Qatar, before the matches get underway.
"Only those who clear the COVID screening process will travel. For that the Qatari authorities have agreed to issue visa on arrival in case the players are unable to get the necessary clearance before their departure," a senior official said.
