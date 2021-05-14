Will talk to Cristiano Ronaldo to bring him back to Sporting CP next year, proclaims Dolores Aveiro
Today at 6:36 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro has revealed that there’s a chance that the Juventus superstar might move to his childhood club, Sporting CP next year. The former Real Madrid star has been in prolific form this season with 35 goals across all competitions for the Old Lady.
Cristiano Ronaldo's past has been well documented over the years with the Portuguese legend now considered to be one of the greatest ever players that Sporting CP have ever nurtured. Not only that, the Juventus forward has been long considered to be one of the best in the world and maybe even one of the best that the game has ever seen but it's his future that is up in air amidst rumours that the Old Lady might be forced into a move.
The Serie A giants have serious financial troubles and offloading Ronaldo could be a big boost for them despite the fact that the club, their president Andre Agnelli and a few others have been stauch in their refusal to sell the former Real Madrid man. But amidst links to a potential move back to Manchester United or a move to PSG, Sporting CP have popped up with Dolores Aveiro, Ronaldo's mother, revealing that she will be asking her son to move back to Portugal.
“I’ll talk to Cristiano to bring him back. Next year he will play in Alvalade,” Aveiro said, reported by Goal.
