Will talk to Cristiano Ronaldo to bring him back to Sporting CP next year, proclaims Dolores Aveiro

Cristiano Ronaldo's past has been well documented over the years with the Portuguese legend now considered to be one of the greatest ever players that Sporting CP have ever nurtured. Not only that, the Juventus forward has been long considered to be one of the best in the world and maybe even one of the best that the game has ever seen but it's his future that is up in air amidst rumours that the Old Lady might be forced into a move.