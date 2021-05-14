Useless to make predictions but Lautaro Martinez is happy at Inter Milan, reveals Alejandro Camano

Inter Striker Laturo Martinez has had quite a season for himself with his partnership with Romelu Lukaku proving to be the missing catalyst as they propelled Inter’s title charge. Not only that, the forward has made 128 appearances across all competitions in his first three seasons at the club, scoring 47 goals. This has in turn contributed to increasing his valuation in the market with him touted as one of the most lethal strikers emerging out of Europe.