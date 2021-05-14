Useless to make predictions but Lautaro Martinez is happy at Inter Milan, reveals Alejandro Camano
Today at 6:24 PM
Lautaro Martinez’s agent Alejandro Camano has revealed that the striker is happy at Inter Milan despite being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona. The Argentine has netted 17 goals and nine assists across all competitions for the Nerazzurri, helping them to lift their first scudetto in 10 years.
Inter Striker Laturo Martinez has had quite a season for himself with his partnership with Romelu Lukaku proving to be the missing catalyst as they propelled Inter’s title charge. Not only that, the forward has made 128 appearances across all competitions in his first three seasons at the club, scoring 47 goals. This has in turn contributed to increasing his valuation in the market with him touted as one of the most lethal strikers emerging out of Europe.
Since joining Inter from Racing Club in 2018, Martinez has attracted plenty of high profile admirers in the process but no move has materialized despite him being intensely linked with a move to Barcelona. However, in an interview, Lautaro Martinez's agent, Alejandro Camano has revealed that the forward's current situation with the San Siro side prevents him from making any comments about Martinez's is future but he added that the "lad is happy in Milan".
"We are calm, but the current situation at Inter prevents us from making any predictions. The lad is happy in Milan, he has just won a championship as a protagonist, but we cannot help but wait. At present it’s useless to make predictions. We, like the others, first want to understand what the future of the club will be," Camano said, reported Goal.
