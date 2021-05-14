Ross Barkley’s future is at Chelsea with deal for only one-year loan, confirms Dean Smith

Although reports suggest that Barkley might be returning to Chelsea on the completion of his loan move, nothing has been finalised yet. But in after yet another question about Barkley's future at Villa, Dean Smith revealed that the midfielder's future is at Chelsea as the deal was always for a one year loan move. The Villa boss further added that keeping him beyond his expected tenure would be incorrect as the initial negotiations were only for a year and he has two years left on his Chelsea deal.