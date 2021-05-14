Reports | Ronald Koeman meets Joan Laporta amidst rumours of unhappy Barcelona board
Today at 6:51 PM
According to ESPN, Ronald Koeman had a meeting with Barcelona president Joan Laporta amidst reports that the club are unsure about Koeman’s future at Camp Nou. The Dutch manager has done relatively well so far for the club with them in a tight title race alongside Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.
Although Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is currently at the helm and has one year to run on his contract at Camp Nou, reports haven't been kind to the Dutch manager with the La Liga giants linked with a plethora of managers during Koeman's year with the club. From Julian Naglesmann to Hansi Flick, Barcelona have been linked with them all but during that time, Koeman has somehow managed to keep the club in the title race.
But with the Barcelona board reportedly unhappy with Koeman's recent performances, including a draw against Levante, there have been concerns as to whether the former Netherlands head coach's capability to handle pressure. It has seen ESPN report that Koeman and Barcelona president Joan Laporta met with it taking place in a restaurant in Barcelona's city centre and lasted over two hours with Laporta terming it as "a normal meeting between a coach and a president."
This comes not even a few days after Barcelona were linked with a move for Hansi Flick although the German's potential availability could be complicated by the fact that German Football Association are looking at him to replace Joachim Low after the postponed Euro 2020. ESPN have further reported that Koeman could yet see out his two year deal at the Camp Nou due to fact that there are a lack of credible alternatives.
