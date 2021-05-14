Hope by start of 2020/21 season fans will be back in full, claims Richard Masters
Today at 8:19 PM
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters expects full stadiums once the 2021-22 season starts in August and added that the messages from the government have been positive. This comes in light of the fact that 10,000 fans will be allowed inside stadiums for match-days 37 and 38 this season.
With clubs able to play in front of a maximum of 10,000 fans on match-days 37 and 38 next week following the relaxation of social distancing regulations on May 17, it's the start of the Premier League slowly getting back to normal. Not only that, the FA have confirmed that 21,000 supporters will be allowed to attend the FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Leicester City at Wembley on Saturday as part of a test event for increased attendances.
But with the UK government preparing to lift all social contact restrictions on Jun 21, Richard Masters says that the Premier League is working towards all clubs being able to play to full capacity crowds when next season kicks off on Aug 14. The Premier League's chief executive added that the mood and the messages from the government have been positive and he's hopeful for full stadiums next season.
"The fans are starting to come back next week and I hope on Aug. 14 they will be back in full," Masters said during a media briefing on Thursday. "No one knows of course, but I feel really optimistic that we will be full," Masters said, reported ESPN.
"All the mood music and the messages coming out of government are positive, with the cautionary caveats and safety will always come first. Maybe the fan experience will be slightly different, but I'm optimistic and that's our objective.
"Whatever we have to do and put in place, we will and the clubs will step in and do it, so I am optimistic that's going to happen. Full capacity crowds [have been] the missing ingredient, so let's be optimistic about it."
