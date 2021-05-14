Hope by start of 2020/21 season fans will be back in full, claims Richard Masters

With clubs able to play in front of a maximum of 10,000 fans on match-days 37 and 38 next week following the relaxation of social distancing regulations on May 17, it's the start of the Premier League slowly getting back to normal. Not only that, the FA have confirmed that 21,000 supporters will be allowed to attend the FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Leicester City at Wembley on Saturday as part of a test event for increased attendances.