2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Indian football team to leave for Qatar soon

India’s hopes in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers have been flushed down the drain already, with failing to log full points in each of their five matches played so far. However, they can still make a case for their 2023 AFC Asian Cup aspirations with positive results in the remaining Group E matches.

Indian will face Qatar on June 3, Afghanistan on June 7 and their last match against Bangladesh on June 11. As per the latest reports, the Blue Tigers will leave for Qatar soon, amid the second Covid-19 wave in the country, to prepare themselves ahead of the qualifiers.

"The #BlueTigers will soon be leaving for Qatar for the preparatory camp ahead of the June Qualifiers. The final departure date will be announced soon, once official confirmation from the health authorities is received,” read Indian Football Team’s Twitter handle.

India played a couple of friendly matches against Oman and UAE in March, which saw many new faces don the national colours for the first time. Even though the young brigade held back Oman to a 1-1 draw, they were hammered 0-6 at the hands of UAE. However, head coach Igor Stimac has seen positives from the entire scenario.