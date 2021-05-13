UEFA confirm that Porto’s Estádio do Dragão will be venue for Champions League final

UEFA have disclosed that FC Porto's Estadio do Dragao is the ideal option with its capacity at 50,000 and UEFA is in talks with the Portuguese government to allow 20,000 spectators to attend the final. That would mean up to 6,000 tickets for fans of each club which could massive since fans have not been allowed to watch the games at Portugal this season. This will be the third final in Portugal in eight years but the first in Porto and it saw UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin overjoyed at the development.