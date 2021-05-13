Reports | Barcelona considering Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick to replace Ronald Koeman
Today at 7:36 PM
According to ESPN, Barcelona have contacted Bayern Munich regarding the availability of Hansi Flick. This comes in light of Flick announcing that he will be leaving the Bavarian giants at the end of the season and with the La Liga giants reportedly unhappy with the job Ronald Koeman is doing.
Although Barcelona do have former Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman currently at the helm with the Dutch boss appointed only last summer on a two year contract, the Camp Nou side have been looking at potential replacements for most of Koeman's tenure so far. They've been linked with moves for some of Europe's brightest coaches and reports have now revealed that Hansi Flick is on their shortlist.
ESPN reported that there are growing doubts among the board regarding Koeman's future and capability at the club especial after Barcelona's latest draw against Levante and doubts have been raised regarding the Dutchman’s capability to handle pressure and whether Barcelona is headed in the right direction under his tutelage. The report has further added that Hansi Flick’s availability have raised several eyebrows with Barca president Joan Laporta extremely impressed with the German and has even reached out to Flick.
The Bayern Munich boss is set to leave the Bundesliga giants at the end of this season and has been heavily linked to replace Joachim Low as the next head coach of the German national team but nothing has materialized as of yet. So much remains to be seen regarding Barcelona’s coaching choices amidst Ronald Koeman's running contract and Hansi Flick’s availability with him reportedly keen to become the next head coach of the Germany national team.
