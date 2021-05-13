Reports | Barcelona considering Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick to replace Ronald Koeman

ESPN reported that there are growing doubts among the board regarding Koeman's future and capability at the club especial after Barcelona's latest draw against Levante and doubts have been raised regarding the Dutchman’s capability to handle pressure and whether Barcelona is headed in the right direction under his tutelage. The report has further added that Hansi Flick’s availability have raised several eyebrows with Barca president Joan Laporta extremely impressed with the German and has even reached out to Flick.