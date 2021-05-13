Not sure about the future of SC East Bengal, reveals Hari Mohan Bangur

Today at 2:01 PM
Co-owner of SC East Bengal and managing director of Shree Cement Limited, Hari Mohan Bangur has admitted that he is not sure about the future of the club, with the officials yet to sign the final document. The Red and Gold brigade finished at the ninth position in the ISL last season.
It was a year ago that one of India’s most prestigious clubs, East Bengal, were on the verge of missing out on top-tier domestic football and haplessly looking for an investor to save the day. It was then that the chief minister of West Bengal intervened and helped them rope in Shree Cement in the role, post which the club eventually gained entry into the Indian Super League.
However, the maiden ISL campaign for the ‘Red and Gold’ brigade was not a fruitful one, finishing at ninth place, with just three wins. Moving forward, most of the Indian clubs have already started the team-building process for the next season, but the weather seems to be gloomy at the Kolkata-based club.
As per the latest reports, the club officials are yet to sign the final agreement with investors Shree Cement Limited with more than eight months passing by. The corporate body, which holds a 74% stake in the football club, is losing patience, with their managing director Hari Mohan Bangur admitting that he is not sure about the future of SC East Bengal.
"I am not sure about the future of East Bengal. I don't know how to give hope to the supporters? While we know that the supporters are waiting, we don’t want to make false promises,” said Hari Mohan Bangur, in an interview with TV9 Bangla.
"Today the situation has reached this place due to the negligence of the East Bengal officials. They have been holding the matter for six months by not signing the final agreement. It is a one-minute job, but they are taking so much time. How will that work?"
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.