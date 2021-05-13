Not playing Champions League won’t help Liverpool’s summer transfer business, claims Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool’s contract situation seems tricky at the moment especially with contracts expiring for the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Ozan Kabak and Adrian, much remains to be seen what will happen over the summer for the Anfield side. The financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic severe for the club, like it has for most sides, and it will force them to be ingenious while navigating the crevices of the transfer market especially with a rebuild on the books.

But the club's fate in the league will play a big part with the Reds currently in sixth on the table, 7 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and they're looking to close the gap in hopes of a potential Champions League qualification. It has seen Jurgen Klopp confess that it will be a “strange” summer transfer window with them linked with big money moves although he doesn't believe if a that might take place. Klopp also added that the strengthening of his squad rests on Liverpool making the cut for the Champions League next term.

“Yeah, not a lot! It is always how it is. What happens depends on the business, if someone wants to leave, if we sell, stuff like this. That’s why we can never really plan early. Not playing Champions League doesn’t help obviously, but it is not our biggest problem. The market will be really strange. I hear a lot about big-money moves, is Mbappe going or not, Haaland, Sancho, these kinds of things,” Klopp said, reported by Goal.

"I don’t see that happening a lot this summer because the football world is still not in the same place it was before. Getting players back from injury makes us already better. These are our first transfers. We don’t know exactly when that will happen, but it will happen. All the rest, we have to see. If we don’t go to Champions League it is not good but there is still a chance. But if not, then we have to deal with that."