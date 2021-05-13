Aymeric Laporte granted Spanish citizenship to allow him to play for Spain at Euro 2020

Aymeric Laporte has been one of the best defenders representing Manchester City with his talismanic presence at the heart of the defence been more than helpful for the Cityzens over the last few years. However, while Ruben Dias and the resurgence of John Stones has seen Laporte's game-time grow limited this season but that has been the case for France and Laporte with the defender struggling to earn even a single cap for Les Blues.