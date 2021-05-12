Want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo next having played with Messi and Mbappe, claims Neymar

That hasn’t been made any easier with Juventus’ financial problems although the Old Lady have been stubborn in their refusal to sell the Portuguese forward. But with PSG still linked with a move, it has seen Neymar admit, in a recent interview, that he would like to play with Ronaldo before he retires. The Brazilian added that this comes out of his desire to play with the best and having done it with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, Ronaldo is next on his list.