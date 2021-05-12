Want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo next having played with Messi and Mbappe, claims Neymar
Today at 8:54 PM
Neymar has admitted his desire to play with Cristiano Ronaldo and added that this comes with him having already played with greats like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. The Portuguese superstar has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and could reportedly leave Juventus this summer.
Ever since Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain, things haven’t gone according to plan for the forward with him struggling to lead the club to a Champions League crown. But with Kylian Mbappe slowly evolving and becoming one of the best players in the world, many believe that the club are one more superstar away from getting their hands on the Champions League trophy. That is reportedly Cristiano Ronaldo with the forward heavily linked with a move to PSG over the last few months.
That hasn’t been made any easier with Juventus’ financial problems although the Old Lady have been stubborn in their refusal to sell the Portuguese forward. But with PSG still linked with a move, it has seen Neymar admit, in a recent interview, that he would like to play with Ronaldo before he retires. The Brazilian added that this comes out of his desire to play with the best and having done it with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, Ronaldo is next on his list.
"I want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. I have already played with great players, like [Lionel] Messi and [Kylian] Mbappe, but I haven't played with Cristiano Ronaldo yet,” Neymar told GQ.
The Brazilian has played for some of Europe and South America’s biggest teams over the years on a list that includes Santos and Barcelona alongside Paris Saint-Germain. But when asked about his best game for either club or country, Neymar admitted that he doesn’t have but has one with each club he's played for and the Brazilian football team.
"Every game is special. I have so many important games and important titles. But the game against Atalanta last season was so good; I was so happy -- it was an emotional game. For the Brazilian [World Cup] selection, at the beginning, the first game against United States was very important for me because I scored.
"At Santos FC, winning the Copa Libertadores. And at Barcelona, when we won the Champions League. So every team has an important moment for me,” he added.
