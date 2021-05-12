Super League | UEFA open disciplinary investigation against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus
Today at 6:27 PM
In a statement, UEFA have confirmed that they have opened a disciplinary investigation to look into Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona’s involvements in the Super League. The breakaway league was created by twelve founding clubs from across Europe’s big five leagues but was suspended soon after.
While the Super League was created and founded by 12 of Europe’s biggest sides, the breakaway league was soon suspended after nine of them withdrew from the competition. That came after immense fan criticism and hate from across football with clubs, leagues and fans alike unhappy with the decision to form the breakaway Super League. However, Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid have confirmed their refusal to leave the league with them keen on continuing on.
However, that will see the three clubs come under investigation, which UEFA have now confirmed that they’ve opened into all three clubs. The statement from European football's main governing body revealed the same and confirmed that they’re looking to see if any of the three sides potentially breached UEFA’s guidance and “legal framework” put in place. It could force serious punishments on all three with reports of them being unable to play league football from next season.
"In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors have today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework by Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project. Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course," reads UEFA's statement.
