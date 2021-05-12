Sporting CP fans clash with riot police during club's Liga Nos title celebrations

It was a historic day for Sporting Lisbon and their fans with the club claiming their first league title in nineteen years after striker Paulinho struck the only goal of the game in the 36th minute to end Porto and Benfica's stronghold on Portugal. It's the club's 19th league title with them eight points above rivals Porto and 12 over Benfica with just two games left in the season. But that taste of glory seems to have been too much for their fans with many jumping and hugging each other before things got ugly.