Hopefully Harry Maguire will be ready for the Europa League final, reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Harry Maguire, the captain of Manchester United has had a brilliant season individually with him a rock at the back for the club. The former Leicester City star has been responsible for a lot of the success that the Red Devils have had this season. Teaming alongside with his centre back partner Victor Lindelof, Maguire has been a key piece of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side but an injury against Aston Villa has ruled him out for the rest of the season.