Hopefully Harry Maguire will be ready for the Europa League final, reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 7:50 PM
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Harry Maguire could be out for the remainder of the season after he suffered ankle ligament damage during Manchester United's Premier League game. The center-back has been a consistent presence for the Red Devils since he signed for the club.
Harry Maguire, the captain of Manchester United has had a brilliant season individually with him a rock at the back for the club. The former Leicester City star has been responsible for a lot of the success that the Red Devils have had this season. Teaming alongside with his centre back partner Victor Lindelof, Maguire has been a key piece of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side but an injury against Aston Villa has ruled him out for the rest of the season.
That was confirmed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when the Manchester United boss admitted that while it wasn't a fracture, a ligament injury is just as serious and it will see the center-back miss out on the club's remaining league games. However, the United boss also admitted that he's "hopeful" that Maguire will be ready in time for the Europa League final and for the postponed Euro 2020.
“The good news is it wasn’t broken, there was no fracture, but a ligament injury is serious. If I'm very positive that is maybe stretching it, I'm hopeful he might be ready for it (the Europa League final). I don’t think he’ll play in the league again but we'll do everything we can to get him ready for the final," Solskjaer said, reported the BBC.
“You always try to look after players long-term. If he’s fit he’ll play for us, if he's not he won’t. We're hopeful he's ready and if he’s ready for us he’ll be ready for the Euros.”
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.