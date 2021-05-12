Have lot of offers for Eduardo Camavinga but we don’t want to rush things, proclaims Jonathan Barnett
Today at 6:46 PM
Jonathan Barnett has revealed that his client Eduardo Camavinga has had a lot of offers from the best in Europe but they are taking things slowly as this is not something they want to rush. The teenage midfielder has been a bright spot for Rennes this season with him thriving for the club.
Few players in Ligue 1 have been as impressive as Eduardo Camavinga this season with the young starlet thriving for Stade Rennais. That includes a consistent place in the Ligue 1 with him making 33 league appearances for the side and that earned him a cap for France. It saw the 18-year-old become the third youngest player to ever be capped by Les Blues with him their second youngest goalscorer ever.
That has only added to the hype surrounding Camavinga and it has seen many sides look towards signing the young midfielder this summer. It’s a growing list that includes Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Barcelona, Arsenal and a few others along the way. It has seen Jonathan Barnett, the 18-year-old’s agent, confirm that “top, top clubs” are after the midfielder. The super-agent, who also represents Gareth Bale, further added that this move will not be rushed with them looking to take their time and find the right move.
"Believe me we have a lot of offers for this year, a lot of offers, and good ones. I mean top, top clubs. We don’t want to rush. There is the right time to move on and playing games is the most important thing at his age,” Barnett said, reported Goal.
"Playing in a good club is nice for him. It might be this year, or he wants to have another year. He has got to talk to his family, his father. We will all sit down and decide. We will talk to Rennes as well and decide. There is no rush for him.
"He’s probably the best young player in the world. He has just turned 18. He has already been a French international. He’s an unbelievable talent. He could play in any team in the world. He is still going to be a great talent at 19. It’s not that old you know, 19."
