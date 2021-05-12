Have clear expectation that Erling Haaland will play for us next year, asserts Hans-Joachim Watzke

Considered to be one of the best young talents around and amongst the best center-forwards in the world despite being only 20, Erling Haaland’s future has been a subject of great debate. Whether it’s a potential move to Manchester City or Barcelona or Real Madrid or any of the clubs interested, the Norwegian has been heavily linked with fans across Europe keen to see where he goes next. That is especially given just how well he has performed for Borussia Dortmund with 53 goals in the sixteen months since he arrived.