Decided not to go to Euros 2020 and I’m at peace with my decision, admits Virgil van Dijk
Today at 6:22 PM
Netherlands’ captain Virgil van Dijk has confirmed that he won’t be playing at the postponed Euro 2020 with him choosing to focus on the final phase of his knee rehab with Liverpool. The Dutch defender has been out of action since October after rupturing his ACL and won’t play again this season.
Virgil van Dijk’s future has been up in the air for more than a while with many Netherlands fans concerned as to whether their best defender would be playing at Euro 2020. That is especially after Van Dijk suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in October during the Merseyside derby which has affected the way Liverpool’s season has gone. However, with rumours and reports indicating that the 29-year-old could be fit in time for the Euros, it has seen Jurgen Klopp admit that the defender’s return cannot be rushed.
But in light of all the rumours and reports, Virgil van Dijk has confirmed that he won’t be going to the postponed Euro 2020 with him opting to continue the final phase of his rehab with Liverpool. The Dutch defender further added that he is more than at peace with his decision but despite that is very gutted at missing such a big tournament and leading the Dutch national team out.
"Things have been going well, I’ve not had a real setback or anything, I’ve just progressed nicely. In this latest stage for myself, I have come to a decision that I had to make: would I be involved in the Euros, yes or no? With everything that is going on, I feel physically it is the right decision that I’ve decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the off-season,” Van Dijk told Liverpool’s website.
“So, the full focus will be on pre-season with the club and that’s a realistic goal, so I am looking forward to that. Obviously I am very gutted to miss the Euros, to miss the European Championship and leading out my own country there, but things have been like they have and I have to accept it – we all have to accept it. I think the decision to not go is the right decision in the grand scheme of things.
- Virgil Van Dijk
- Jurgen Klopp
- English Premier League
- Uefa Euro 2020
- Liverpool Fc
- Netherlands Football Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.