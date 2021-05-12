Decided not to go to Euros 2020 and I’m at peace with my decision, admits Virgil van Dijk

"Things have been going well, I’ve not had a real setback or anything, I’ve just progressed nicely. In this latest stage for myself, I have come to a decision that I had to make: would I be involved in the Euros, yes or no? With everything that is going on, I feel physically it is the right decision that I’ve decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the off-season,” Van Dijk told Liverpool’s website.