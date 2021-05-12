Barcelona have dropped a lot of points to be able to fight for La Liga, admits Sergio Busquets
Today at 7:19 PM
Sergio Busquets have admitted that Barcelona’s title charge might be over after they drew 3-3 with Levante on Tuesday. The La Liga giants had another chance to overtake league leaders Atletico Madrid but allowed Levante to produce a comeback despite them being 2-0 down at one stage of the game.
Barcelona’s late momentum in the season might not prove enough to clinch the league title with the side succumbing to another disappointing draw. It has seen many fans believe that their side's title bid looks slim especially after they let a two goal lead slip against Levante. In the end, the clash between the two ended 3-3 with Levante pulling another goal back late in the game after Ousmane Dembele scored the third and it leaves Barcelona one point behind Atletico Madrid.
But the Los Rojiblancos have a game in hand which could change everything as it could send Diego Simeone's side four points ahead of Barcelona and five ahead of third place Real Madrid although the Los Blancos also have a game in hand. That has seen Sergio Busquets admit that Barcelona's title challenge might be over as they've dropped far too many points at key stages of the league and now have to wait to see what their rivals do.
"The league is practically sentenced against us. There are few options left, it will depend on what our rivals do, but there are very few points left. It was our fault. In recent games we have dropped a lot of points to be able to fight for La Liga. We leave with bad feelings because we had a difficult time. We wanted to put pressure on but it was not to be. We started the game well. We got an advantage, but it has been what has happened for a large part of the season, with some mistakes, they scored easy goals," Busquets said, reported by Goal.
