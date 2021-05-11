Time at Juventus will come to definitive end this year, admits Gianluigi Buffon
Today at 7:01 PM
Juventus legend and 2006 World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed that he will be leaving the Old Lady at the end of the 2020/21 season although he isn’t sure what will happen next. The 43-year-old has made more than 650 appearances for the club, spending just over 18 years in Turin.
With less than six months left on his current contract, Gianluigi Buffon’s future has been up in the air especially after eighteen years at the club. That doesn’t include the one year Buffon spent with PSG before making his return to Turin, with the 43-year-old playing second fiddle to Wojciech Szczęsny. But with his contract expiring at the end of the 2020/21 season, reports indicated that Buffon could potentially retire once his contract expires.
However, the Italian goalkeeper has confirmed that while he will be leaving Juventus for good at the end of this season, he isn’t sure what the future holds. Buffon also added that he will wait for something that motivates and drives him before deciding whether to retire or keep play but admitted that he gave everything for Juventus.
"My future is clear and defined. This beautiful and very long experience with Juve will come to a definitive end this year. Either I stop playing, or if I find a situation that motivates me to play or have a different life experience, I will take it into consideration. I feel I gave everything for Juve. We have reached the end of a cycle,” Buffon told beIN Sports.
Gigi Buffon announces to Bein Sports: “I’ve decided to leave Juventus at the end of the season, I’m not extending the contract”. ⚪️⚫️ #Buffon #Juventus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.