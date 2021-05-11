Time at Juventus will come to definitive end this year, admits Gianluigi Buffon

With less than six months left on his current contract, Gianluigi Buffon’s future has been up in the air especially after eighteen years at the club. That doesn’t include the one year Buffon spent with PSG before making his return to Turin, with the 43-year-old playing second fiddle to Wojciech Szczęsny. But with his contract expiring at the end of the 2020/21 season, reports indicated that Buffon could potentially retire once his contract expires.