This is the worst season of my career but I’ll keep working hard, admits Sadio Mane

However, that has been on part with Liverpool as the Reds have struggled with various issues over the course of the season although a large part of that has been down to injuries and issues with form for quite a few players, including Mane. The forward did admit as well, in a recent interview, that this is the "worst season of" his career and he has no idea why he is struggling this season. Mane also added that he even had a full physical check-up but nothing was wrong with his body and he needs to push through this run of bad form.