This is the worst season of my career but I’ll keep working hard, admits Sadio Mane
Today at 4:08 PM
Sadio Mane has revealed that his current season at Liverpool has been the worst of his career with the forward struggling for form. The Senegalese has registered 14 goals and seven assists across all competitions for the Reds but has been well off the pace as compared to his previous seasons.
Sadio Mane has experienced one of the most underwhelming seasons in his Premier League career as a massive dip in form coupled with recurrent injury issues has hampered the forward's momentum from last year. Stats reveal that Mane has been a shadow of his former self as while he netted 18 league goals last term, the Senegalese has been unable to live up to his expectations with just nine goals in the league this season.
However, that has been on part with Liverpool as the Reds have struggled with various issues over the course of the season although a large part of that has been down to injuries and issues with form for quite a few players, including Mane. The forward did admit as well, in a recent interview, that this is the "worst season of" his career and he has no idea why he is struggling this season. Mane also added that he even had a full physical check-up but nothing was wrong with his body and he needs to push through this run of bad form.
"This is the worst season of my career. I have to admit it. If you ask me what is wrong I will struggle to give you an answer. Personally I don't know. I have always tried to be positive, whether things are going well or badly. I question myself all the time.I even underwent a test to take a look at my body," Mane said, reported Goal.
"Am I eating the right foods, or has everything changed? But they checked the test results, and everything is fine. I need to understand that in life there are ups and downs.I will keep on working hard - and perhaps in time this situation will pass."
