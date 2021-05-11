There are many clubs interested in Jack Grealish, reveals Jonathan Barnett

Jack Grealish has been a man in demand for many Premier League clubs with the midfielder almost single-handedly promoting the club from the Championship to the Premier League. Not only that, this season only Bruno Fernades and Kevin De Bruyne have been better than the midfielder with Grealish’s performances key to Aston Villa’s success. Injuries in the final third of the season has seen his game time limited with Grealish vying for a comeback in time for the Euros.

However, injuries aside, Grealish has been heavily linked with a move away amidst interest from across Europe although he has more than a few Premier League sides interested. A move to Manchester United has been mooted for the talented 25-year-old in the last two windows and Jonathan Barnett has revealed that a host of clubs are mulling over the potential move for Grealish apart from Manchester United. The super-agent, who also manages Gareth Bale , has revealed that while the 25-year-old loves Aston Villa, a potential bid is looming on the horizon as the Villa captain mulls over his future.

"The truth is we don't know. There are many clubs and I wouldn't put Manchester United at the top of that. But he could stay. He could stay as well so it's a conversation the club, Aston Villa, will have with Jack and ourselves then we'll see where we go. He loves Villa, but I think we just have to wait to see how things pan out.At the moment he is a Villa player and he has had no thoughts about anything else," Barnett said, reported Goal.

"We have to do what is best for Jack and for everybody else. I think he is a very special player. I think he maybe should have been playing for England a little earlier. It is unfortunate that he has got this injury at the moment but that will be fine. He has got a great mentality. On the field, he knows exactly what he wants to do, how to do it. I think he could be a big star in the summer. Only hope that he is given a chance and that will be great."