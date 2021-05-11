Reports | UEFA considering London and Lisbon as alternatives for Champions league final

This makes it extremely difficult as well as owing to the fact that as many as 2,000 UEFA staff and sponsors, and international broadcast rights holders, need to be at the game. It has seen ESPN report that UEFA are considering moving the final with London and Lisbon as their two options although the report has indicated that London, and thus Wembley Stadium, is their ideal destination. But UEFA remain in talks with the UK government and English Football Association in hopes of a breakthrough.