Reports | Barcelona looking to swap Miralem Pjanic for Juventus’ Rodrigo Bentacur
Today at 6:46 PM
According to RAC1, Barcelona are considering a move that could see Miralem Pjanic make the move back to Juventus with Rodrigo Bentancur moving the other way. The former Juventus midfielder has struggled to make an impact at the Camp Nou this season with just 17 league appearances to his name.
Ever since his €65 million move, which saw Arthur Melo move the other way to Juventus in a move worth €80 million, Miralem Pjanic has struggled to make an impact. The Bosnian hasn’t fit at Barcelona with him struggling to make an impression under Ronald Koeman with him making just 28 appearances this season. That includes minimal minutes in the La Liga with that only changing in the Champions League group stages, although Koeman has preferred to use others.
However, RAC1 have reported that the 31-year-old’s time at the club might be coming to an end with the La Liga giants looking to swap him for Rodrigo Bentancur. The Juventus midfielder has played a regular role for Andrea Pirlo’s side this season and has impressed but with the club looking to improve on the squad and prep up for next season, Bentancur could leave. The Old Lady are reportedly keen on signing Pjanic back and a swap deal has reportedly been mooted.
That is especially since both clubs have been mired with financial issues and paying any transfer fee would be a problem for either side which is why a swap deal makes sense. But reports have indicated that Bentancur is happy in Turin with the midfielder settling down and even gaining a regular place in Andrea Pirlo’s team, which could complicate any move. Not only that, Sport have reported that Chelsea and Inter Mialn have enquired over a potential move for Pjanic which send any swap deal down the drain.
