Reports | Aymeric Laporte to switch allegiance from France to Spain ahead of Euro 2020

While many consider Aymeric Laporte to be one of the best defenders in the world, the Frenchman has had a tough time playing for Manchester City this season. John Stones’ resurrection into a full-blown first-team star for the club combined with Ruben Dias’ arrival has seen Laporte struggle to play consistently for the team. However, the 26-year-old is still considered to be one of the best in the world although he has struggled to earn a single cap for France’s national team.