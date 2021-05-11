Ferland Mendy unlikely to play again for Real Madrid this season after shin injury

With the La Liga title race wide open, Real Madrid and Barcelona both could win the league title should things go their with the same going for Atletico Madrid and Sevilla. However, with the Los Blancos’ inconsistent run of form, including their loss to Chelsea in the Champions League, it has many Real Madrid fans concerned and overjoyed at the fact that their side are in the title race. But with three more games left in the season, Zinedine Zidane has suffered a major blow.