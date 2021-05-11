Ferland Mendy unlikely to play again for Real Madrid this season after shin injury
Today at 6:23 PM
In a statement released earlier today, Real Madrid have confirmed that Ferland Mendy is struggling with tibial periostitis which could see the left-back potentially miss the rest of the season. The Frenchman has been a key part of Zinedine Zidane’s side but has struggled to consistently play.
With the La Liga title race wide open, Real Madrid and Barcelona both could win the league title should things go their with the same going for Atletico Madrid and Sevilla. However, with the Los Blancos’ inconsistent run of form, including their loss to Chelsea in the Champions League, it has many Real Madrid fans concerned and overjoyed at the fact that their side are in the title race. But with three more games left in the season, Zinedine Zidane has suffered a major blow.
The club have released a statement that Ferland Mendy is struggling with "tibial periostitis” with it more commonly known as an injury to his shin. However, reports have indicated it could see the left-back miss out on the remainder of the season with the expectation that he could be fit in time for the Euro 2020.
“After the tests carried out today on our player Ferland Mendy by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a tibial periostitis. Pending evolution,” reads the statement on Real Madrid’s website.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.