Edinson Cavani signs one year extension with Manchester United amidst links of move away
Today at 8:19 PM
Edinson Cavani’s prolific form has seen him commit his future to Manchester United by signing a one year contract extension with the club, keeping him there till June 2022. The former PSG forward has scored 15 goals and across all competitions for the club with fans overjoyed at his performances.
While few expected Edinson Cavani to do well for Manchester United, the veteran forward has thrived since his move to Old Trafford. The Uruguayan has been prolific in front of goal for Manchester United this season with him leading by example alongside the likes of Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and co. Not only that, he has proven to be a great mentor for many within the team including Mason Greenwood but the former PSG man looked set to leave this summer.
Reports indicated that Cavani was unhappy with his life in Manchester and was looking at a potential move to Boca Juniors but things have changed with the club confirming that the forward has signed a one-year extension to his contract. It will see him spend the 2021/22 season with the Red Devils before the club and the player make a decision as to anything beyond that.
“Over the season, I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents. I feel a deep bond with my team-mates and the staff who work behind the scenes here. They give me extra motivation every day and I know that, together, we can achieve special things. From the very first moment that I arrived, I felt the confidence of the manager. As a player, this belief gives you the perfect opportunity to play your best football and I want to thank him for that," Cavani told the club's official website.
“I have been touched with how much the supporters have wanted me to stay, and I will give everything to bring them happiness and joy with my performances on the field. I’ve not yet been able to play in front of the Old Trafford crowd and that is something that I cannot wait to do.”
🇺🇾 𝐄𝐋 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐃𝐎𝐑 🐂— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 10, 2021
One more year of @ECavaniOfficial! 🏹#MUFC #Cavani2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.