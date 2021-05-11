Arsenal need to sort out their team if they don't want Smith Rowe and Saka to leave, proclaims Ian Wright

"Talking about him [Smith-Rowe] and Saka, you’re hoping Arsenal can match their progression because if they don’t, then clubs will try and take them off of us. "It is a massive concern. It is a massive concern that are Arsenal are able to sort out whatever is going on upstairs, with the manager, with the players that are going to come in, whoever he is going to bring in to try and execute whatever game plan he wants to do, because these guys are going to be a major part of that," Wright said, reported Goal.