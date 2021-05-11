Arsenal need to sort out their team if they don't want Smith Rowe and Saka to leave, proclaims Ian Wright
Today at 8:12 PM
Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes that the Gunners need to step up and sort out their team or else they could lose prospects like Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka. The two Hale End youngsters have played a key role this season with them shining despite the club's issues on and off the field.
Arsenal’s long term stagnation has been quite well documented over the years with the club failing to qualify for four consecutive Champions League seasons which has seen the club pushed back by its own doing. This comes on the back of qualifying for the Champions League for 19 consecutive seasons but things are set to become even worse. With the Gunners on the brink of a potential absence from European football, the 2020-21 campaign has become another forgettable one for the Gunners.
It has seen Mikel Arteta's side stuck in mid-table and set to finish the season trophyless after getting knocked out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage and it has many fans concerned about the club's future. That has seen Ian Wright express his fears regarding the free fall that Arsenal has been experiencing time and again. He believes that without significant improvements in club functioning, budding superstars like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe will soon be targeted by other clubs.
"Talking about him [Smith-Rowe] and Saka, you’re hoping Arsenal can match their progression because if they don’t, then clubs will try and take them off of us. "It is a massive concern. It is a massive concern that are Arsenal are able to sort out whatever is going on upstairs, with the manager, with the players that are going to come in, whoever he is going to bring in to try and execute whatever game plan he wants to do, because these guys are going to be a major part of that," Wright said, reported Goal.
"If they continue to play well, if we do not progress as quickly as these guys progress, then you have to be worried about their ambition and what they want to do because they’re fantastic players."
