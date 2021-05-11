Arsenal have certain things they need to improve to get better, claims Mikel Arteta
Today at 6:11 PM
In light of Arsenal’s highly disappointing season, Mikel Arteta believes that the club’s summer business and the work they do then will be key to how the Gunners evolve going forward. The North London side sit outside a place in Europe and were knocked out of the Europa League in the semi-finals.
Having won the FA Cup last season, many expected Arsenal and Mikel Arteta to continue their progress but things haven’t gone according to plan this season. Instead, the club has struggled immensely with them currently sitting ninth in the Premier League, with a place in a European competition out of their hands now. It has many fans and critics alike concerned with how the club are progressing going forward, especially after what has been a disappointing season.
Not only that, many are concerned at Mikel Arteta’s tenure at the club especially with the Spaniard struggling to get the best out of the current squad. It saw the Arsenal boss admit that things will be changing this summer for the Gunners while it will start with their squad, it won’t end there. He further added that the club has made a few changes over the last year but need to evolve in the right way over the summer to get back to their best.
“There is so many things to do because we already have a lot of players on loan, a lot of players with contracts still that we have to sort and it will depend what happens with a lot of those players. And what we are able to recruit to improve the team is going to determine where we are,” Arteta said, reported Goal.
“We have already had an incredible amount of changes throughout the club in the last year or so. More than ever. We are looking to be much closer than where we are at the moment. In order to do that there are certain things that we have to improve.
“Now it’s about how we evolve. There are a lot of things that had to be done and they have [been] done. A lot of changes [we had] to make and they have been made. And now it’s time to evolve and to evolve you have to take things once they are a little bit more settled and establish them to the next level.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.