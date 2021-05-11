Arsenal have certain things they need to improve to get better, claims Mikel Arteta

Not only that, many are concerned at Mikel Arteta’s tenure at the club especially with the Spaniard struggling to get the best out of the current squad. It saw the Arsenal boss admit that things will be changing this summer for the Gunners while it will start with their squad, it won’t end there. He further added that the club has made a few changes over the last year but need to evolve in the right way over the summer to get back to their best.