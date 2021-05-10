Reports | UEFA to decide whether to move Champions League final to Wembley

With both Manchester City and Chelsea reaching the Champions League final, it has many English fans excited to see two of Europe’s best competing at the highest level. However, with the final set to take place in Istanbul at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, it has many concerned especially after the British government placed Turkey on their red list. That could force the teams, and any travelling fans, to quarantine in the airport, or a government approved hotel, for 10 days on their way back.