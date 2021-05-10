Reports | UEFA to decide whether to move Champions League final to Wembley
According to the BBC, UEFA are set to meet with the UK government and the Football Association in order to discuss potential options for moving the Champions League final. This comes after the British government placed Turkey on their red list which could force both teams to quarantine upon arrival.
With both Manchester City and Chelsea reaching the Champions League final, it has many English fans excited to see two of Europe’s best competing at the highest level. However, with the final set to take place in Istanbul at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, it has many concerned especially after the British government placed Turkey on their red list. That could force the teams, and any travelling fans, to quarantine in the airport, or a government approved hotel, for 10 days on their way back.
However, with the Ataturk Olympic Stadium missing out on hosting the Champions League final last season, it saw UEFA hand it to them for this season’s edition and things could change again. The BBC have reported that UEFA, members of the UK government and the Football Association are set to meet on Monday in order to potentially discuss moving the final to England. That is if the English government would be flexible enough to allow atleast 8000 fans with UFEA looking to hand each side 4000 tickets.
Furthermore, the BBC have also reported that the group are also discussing potential quarantine exemptions although no decisions have been made as of yet. If the final was moved to England though, Wembley could be a potential location with Aston Villa also offering Villa Park.
