Reports | EFL win Financial Fair Play appeal that could relegate Derby County
Today at 8:10 PM
Despite a final day miracle that saw Derby County stay up, the Athletic have reported that the EFL have won a Financial Fair Play appeal that could still relegate Wayne Rooney’s side. The Rams drew 3-3 at home to Sheffield Wednesday to stay in the Championship by one single point on the final day.
In what was typical final day Championship drama, it saw a lot of things settled in the end which includes Derby County’s future in the Championship. The Wayne Rooney-led side needed to avoid defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day as a win for the Owls would see them leapfrog the Rams and relegate Rooney’s side. However, a draw ensured that Derby County would stay up instead of Wycombe Wanderers but the Athletic have reported that things are set to change.
According to the report, the EFL have won their appeal to find the Rams in breach of financial fair play rules which means it could see the club relegated from the Championship to the League one. The Rams were charged in January 2020 for two separate breaches of the EFL’s FFP rules in terms of financial losses and how the club recorded the value of their players.
The Athletic has further reported that sanction for breaking the rules haven’t been decided yet although the league does want the punishment applied this season. Derby County do intend to fight and appeal the sanction with reports also indicating that Wycombe Wanderers are considering legal action as well. The club finished in 22nd place, and a point from safety, whereas Derby finished 21 on the Championship table, one point safe.
