No I won’t step aside and I’ll continue my work as long as I’m allowed, admits Andrea Pirlo

The Turin giants currently sit in fifth place and are in danger of finishing outside a Champions League place, which has seen reports indicate that Pirlo could lose his job soon. However, despite the rumours, the Juventus boss admitted that he has no plans to step aside and will keep doing his job for as long as the club lets him. Pirlo further added that things haven’t gone according to plan as he had a different project in mind and changes will be needed to the team going forward.