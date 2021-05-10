No I won’t step aside and I’ll continue my work as long as I’m allowed, admits Andrea Pirlo
Today at 6:40 PM
Amidst rumours that the club are looking to sack him, Andrea Pirlo has admitted that he isn’t looking to resign as Juventus manager and will keep doing the best he can for as long as he can. The Turin giants have endured a tough campaign this term with them watching Inter Milan lift the Scudetto.
With Inter Milan and Antonio Conte finally finding their groove, the Nerazzurri lifted their first league since the 2009/10 season and finally ended Juventus’ stronghold on Italy. The Old Lady had won nine consecutive Scudettos since AC Milan’s 2010/11 title and looked like they were going to make it ten until the start of this season. The club chose to sack Maurizio Sarri and appoint rookie boss Andrea Pirlo to his first coaching gig but things haven’t gone according to plan.
The Turin giants currently sit in fifth place and are in danger of finishing outside a Champions League place, which has seen reports indicate that Pirlo could lose his job soon. However, despite the rumours, the Juventus boss admitted that he has no plans to step aside and will keep doing his job for as long as the club lets him. Pirlo further added that things haven’t gone according to plan as he had a different project in mind and changes will be needed to the team going forward.
“Resign? No, I won’t step aside. I took this role with a great deal of enthusiasm amid certain difficulties. I am at the disposal of the club, there are still three games to go, so I will continue doing my work as long as I am allowed to," Pirlo said, reported Goal.
“I had a different project in my mind and thought I would have a different group at my disposal. I had been working on some concepts, but then I had to make changes in order to suit their characteristics and had to adapt.
“It’s not that this team is resistant to change, but if you have some things in your mind and they become more difficult with certain players. If I cannot get the best out of these players, that is my fault and I certainly need to do better. If something didn’t go right, I take responsibility. This squad is made up of great players, clearly something did not work.”
