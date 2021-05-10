Neymar’s best years are behind him and PSG need to secure Kylian Mbappe, claims David Ginola
Today at 7:09 PM
Former PSG star David Ginola believes that Neymar’s best years are behind him, even though gaining his loyalty is important, and added that the club have to secure Kylian Mbappe’s future. The Brazilian signed a new multi-million four season contract with an option for a fifth year if wanted.
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s futures have been the talk of the town especially since the duo had less than eighteen months left on their current contracts with Paris Saint-Germain. However, with Neymar signing a new four year contract, with an option to extend it to five, many believe that it could mean Mbappe doesn’t sign a new deal. While nothing has reported the same, it does have fans and critics concerned about the Frenchman’s future.
That has seen many speak out in the days since the announcement of Neymar’s new deal but David Ginola believes that PSG may have made the wrong move. In an interview, Ginola admitted that Neymar is beyond his best years at 29 and while PSG gained his loyalty by signing him to a new contract, Kylian Mbappe should be their top priority. The former PSG star also added that the Frenchman has a potential to become one of the best in the world and the club need to do all they can to ensure that they keep the group together.
"The important thing to win trophies is stability in a group. To gain Neymar's loyalty even more, I think that's a very good thing. Winning matches with one player today like back then, you could do with [Michel] Platini and [Diego] Maradona, I think those days are over. We cannot sign Neymar again without securing the signature of Kylian Mbappe.
“Neymar is 29 years old, his best years are behind him. Mbappe is more about youth, talent in its raw state, he is a boy who has enormous potential, but we are only at 60% of his capacities. Except that today, all these players will have to realise that they can not win anything if they do not put themselves at the service of a group."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.