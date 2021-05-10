Neymar’s best years are behind him and PSG need to secure Kylian Mbappe, claims David Ginola

That has seen many speak out in the days since the announcement of Neymar’s new deal but David Ginola believes that PSG may have made the wrong move. In an interview, Ginola admitted that Neymar is beyond his best years at 29 and while PSG gained his loyalty by signing him to a new contract, Kylian Mbappe should be their top priority. The former PSG star also added that the Frenchman has a potential to become one of the best in the world and the club need to do all they can to ensure that they keep the group together.