If Juventus are still part Super league, they can’t participate in Serie A, asserts Gabriele Gravina
Today at 7:50 PM
Italian football federation president Gabriele Gravina has confirmed that Juventus will be barred from the Serie A if they don’t leave the Super League before the start of next season. The Turin side are the only Italian club left in the breakaway league after AC Milan and Inter Milan dropped out.
The creation and foundation of the Super League transformed the landscape of European football but amidst serious backlash, the breakaway league was suspended. That is after the six English sides decided to withdraw from the league with them followed by three other clubs from Italy and Spain although not all the clubs left. Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona have remained a part of the Super League with them even releasing statements recently to confirm the same.
However, Juventus could be in serious trouble if they don’t leave as Italian football federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina has revealed that the club could be banned from domestic football. Gravina, in a recent interview, asserted that if the Old Lady are still a part of the Super League once next season starts, then they won’t be allowed to participate in the Italian top tier. The FIGC president further apologised to the fans and admitted that he hopes the holdout ends soon.
"The rules are clear. If Juventus is still part of the Super League when it enters next season, it can't participate in Serie A. I would be sorry for the fans but rules are rules and they apply to everyone. I hope this holdout ends soon,” Gravina said, reported Sky Sports.
