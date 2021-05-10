AC Milan want to buy Fikayo Tomori on permanent deal from Chelsea, asserts Stefano Pioli

When Fikayo Tomori left on loan to AC Milan, with an option to make the move permanent, it shocked many Chelsea fans especially given how highly rated the defender is. That was emptimoized by the near instant impact the 23-year-old made with him playing all but three league games for the club since he signed for them. Not only that, the Rossoneri thrived with Tomori in their defense and the Englishman shined again as AC Milan beat Juventus 3-0 for the first time in years in Turin.