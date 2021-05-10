AC Milan want to buy Fikayo Tomori on permanent deal from Chelsea, asserts Stefano Pioli
Today at 6:09 PM
AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli has confirmed that the club are planning on activating their £26 million option on Fikayo Tomori’s loan deal with the defender impressing for the Rossoneri. The 23-year-old has thrived since he signed on loan in January after falling down the pecking order at Chelsea.
When Fikayo Tomori left on loan to AC Milan, with an option to make the move permanent, it shocked many Chelsea fans especially given how highly rated the defender is. That was emptimoized by the near instant impact the 23-year-old made with him playing all but three league games for the club since he signed for them. Not only that, the Rossoneri thrived with Tomori in their defense and the Englishman shined again as AC Milan beat Juventus 3-0 for the first time in years in Turin.
That has seen many fans and critics alike clamour for the move to be made permanent especially with a £26 million option to buy inserted into the deal. It has now been confirmed, however, by Stefano Pioli that the club want to buy Tomori on a permanent deal with their intensions clear about the defender. The AC Milan boss further added that the 23-year-old also wants to stay in Milan and things will start moving forward now.
"We want to buy Tomori on a permanent deal from Chelsea. Our intention is clear and also Fikayo's decision (staying at Milan). We'll see what happens at the end of the season,” Pioli said, reported Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.