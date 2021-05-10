2021 AFC Cup | Bengaluru FC asked to leave the Maldives after two players breach COVID-19 protocols

Today at 5:37 PM
Bengaluru FC were asked to leave Maldives by their government after three of their players were caught breaching Covid-19 protocols in the island country. Ironically, the AFC recently postponed all the Group D matches of the AFC Cup, owing to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.
Bengaluru FC were set to play against Eagles FC in the AFC Cup playoffs this May 11, in Male, Maldives. However, with the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the island nation, there were speculations that the fixtures might get postponed, with the Maldives government also requesting the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) for the same.
However, the AFC decided to go on with the matches as per schedule, with Bengaluru FC arriving in Male, Maldives, ahead of the clash. It was last weekend that three of their players were caught breaching COVID-19 protocols, which prompted the Maldives government to take immediate action, directing the ISL club to leave the country.
Maldives Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Ahmed Mahloof took to social media to inform the Indian club to arrange for return tickets after their players were found not adhering to the guidelines set by Health Protection Agency (HPA).
"Unacceptable behaviour from @bengalurufc breaching the strict guidelines from HPA. The club should leave... immediately as we can't entertain this act,” read Ahmed Mahloof’s Twitter handle.
Ironically, as per the latest reports, the AFC has postponed all the Group D matches of the AFC Cup, owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.
On behalf of @bengalurufc I am extremely sorry for the inexcusable behavior of three of our foreign players/staff while in Male - the strictest action will be taken against these players/staff. We have let @AFCCup down and can only say that this will never happen again— Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) May 9, 2021
